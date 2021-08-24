Cancel
Rams activate P Corey Bojorquez from COVID list, waive TE Kyle Markway

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The Rams waived three players on Monday to get their roster to 80 before the deadline, but they were forced to make a couple more moves on Tuesday. The team activated Corey Bojorquez from the reserve/COVID-19 list, which put their roster at 81 players. So to make room for the punter, they waived tight end Kyle Markway.

Johnny Hekker remains on the COVID-19 list and it’s unclear when he’ll be activated, but at least the Rams now have a punter available in practice and for Saturday’s preseason finale.

Bojorquez was signed by the Rams this offseason and is competing with Hekker for the punting job. Hekker is at a disadvantage now because he’s unavailable, giving Bojorquez all of the practice reps until he’s activated.

The Rams were forced to use Matt Gay as their punter against the Raiders on Saturday with Hekker and Bojorquez out.

Markway played sparingly in the preseason and didn’t make much of an impression as the team’s sixth tight end. Tyler Higbee, Johnny Mundt, Jacob Harris, Brycen Hopkins and Kendall Blanton are the other five tight ends left on the roster.

