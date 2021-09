Kidney transplantation has recently been happening at a record pace and with unprecedented success despite patients having more risk factors than ever before. During 2016-2019, US centers performed kidney transplants in nearly 77,000 patients, a jump of almost 25% compared with 4-year averages of about 62,000 patients throughout 2004-2015. That works out to about 15,000 more patients receiving donor kidneys, Sundaram Hariharan, MD, and associates reported in the New England Journal of Medicine in a review of all US renal transplantations performed during 1996-2019.