Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Three Takeaways: Preseason Week 2

By Travis Wingfield
miamidolphins.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Rowe said it best with a tweet Saturday night that read simply, "crowd energy >>>>>>>>." Truly, nothing is greater than the roar of raucous Dolphins fans at Hard Rock Stadium, and even though there were a few empty seats for the exhibition, the noise could've tricked the ears into thinking otherwise.

www.miamidolphins.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Feleipe Franks
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Brian Baldinger
Person
Devante Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lynn Bowden#Game Mechanics#American Football#The Drive Time Podcast#The Atlanta Falcons#Preseason Week#Dolphins#Tua
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLdolphinstalk.com

The Same Old Dolphins Show: Tua Shines, OL Improves, & Eguavoen Eats (Preseason Week 2 Takeaways)

On this episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW, Aaron and Josh return to share their takeaways from the Dolphins big 37-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in 2021 Preseason Week 2. They discuss Tua’s solid performance, the offensive line’s improvement, Sam Eguavoen & Nik Needham dominating, which WRs are likely to make the 53-man roster, whether Jakeem Grant is in the Dolphins’ plans, and how the Dolphins’ workman-like defense continues to get the job done. All this and more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
NFLmiamidolphins.com

Roster Moves: Dolphins Trade for OL Mancz and Place LB Biegel on Injured Reserve

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired offensive lineman Greg Mancz from Baltimorein exchange for a swap of undisclosed draft picks. The team also placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve. Mancz joined the Ravens practice squad on Jan. 12, 2021. He played in...
NFLmiamidolphins.com

Meet the 2021 Miami Dolphins -- 53-Man Roster Announced

The best time of year is on the periphery with the return of the two preeminent seasons – football and fall. The Dolphins will travel to Foxboro to kick off the season and take on the New England Patriots in 12 days; here is the 53-man squad in search of returning bringing the year's first victory back to South Florida.
NFLmiamidolphins.com

Roster Moves: Dolphins Are Awarded DB Campbell and Waive CB Jamal Perry

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.– The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded defensive back Elijah Campbell off waivers from the N.Y. Jets and waived cornerback Jamal Perry. Campbell made his NFL debut with the Jets in 2020, playing in three games. He played for the DC Defenders of the XFL...
NFLaudacy.com

Top 32 NFL quarterbacks for 2021 season, ranked

Welcome to Audacy Sports' countdown of the top 32 quarterbacks for the 2021 season. Before we get to our countdown, here are a few notes of what went into creating this list:. - There was a heavy focus on how these quarterbacks performed in the last two seasons, and trying to form a projection of what that will mean for 2021. How Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger, for example, may have played in 2009 isn't especially relevant here.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released Notable Running Back On Monday

The Chiefs had to make the difficult decision to release one of their notable running backs on Monday afternoon. Kansas City felt good about all five of its running backs during the preseason, leaving the organization with a difficult decision on Monday when it started trimming its roster to 53 players. Unfortunately, Darwin Thompson was the odd man out.
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
NESN

How Peyton Manning Feels About Tom Brady Attending Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Red Sox Add Ex-Top Prospect, Fulfill Pitcher's Baseball 'Dream'. Peyton Manning officially will receive football’s highest individual honor this weekend, and the person who arguably was his fiercest career rival will be on hand to see it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy