Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Candidate pleads guilty in alleged Florida vote scam

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDuNi_0bbSAJwg00

A sham candidate for the Florida Legislature pleaded guilty Tuesday to being part of a vote siphoning scheme in last year's election and will testify against a former Republican state senator who prosecutors say ran it.

Alex Rodríguez agreed to testify against former Sen. Frank Artiles after pleading guilty in Miami-Dade County to accepting illegal campaign donations and lying on campaign documents. He will receive three years probation if he cooperates, including a year of house arrest. He had faced a possible 20-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors charged Artiles in March with felony campaign fraud charges, saying he secretly gave more than $44,000 to Rodriguez so that he could run in the 2020 election to confuse voters and siphon ballots from then-Democratic incumbent, Sen. Jose Javier Rodríguez. The funds allegedly came from a dark money source. Artiles has pleaded not guilty.

Alex Rodríguez, a 55-year-old auto parts salesman with no political experience, ran as an independent in the three-way race in Miami-Dade County, pulling in 6,000 votes. The race was won by Republican Ileana García by just 32 votes. She is not implicated in the scheme.

“I am deeply sorry for my actions and I want to apologize to my family, my loved ones and my friends,” Alex Rodríguez tearfully told the court, according to news outlets. “I would like to publicly offer a sincere apology to the residents of Florida District Senate 37 including Sen. Jose Javier Rodríguez, the people of Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, and anyone else who was affected by my actions.”

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle said in a statement that the guilty plea “is an important step in the effort to restore honesty to Florida’s election process, which has been tarnished too long by almost invisible, independent and write-in candidates.”

Artiles' attorney, Frank Quintero, said Tuesday that his client denies doing anything illegal. He accused investigators of trying to secretly use Rodriguez as an “agent for the state” against Artiles.

“We are looking forward to deposing him,” Quintero said.

A Miami Police Department investigator’s affidavit details multiple discussions about money between Artiles and Alex Rodríguez, starting with a discussion about why Rodríguez should file to run in the state Senate race.

“Rodríguez would run as an independent with the same last name as the incumbent candidate (Jose Javier Rodríguez) in an attempt to confuse voters and siphon votes from the incumbent,” the affidavit says.

But Alex Rodríguez had money troubles, so he came up with various requests to obtain cash from Artiles, according to the affidavit. At one point, Rodríguez said he could get a used Range Rover for Artiles for $10,900, and Artiles agreed.

“It should be noted that the Range Rover did not actually exist. It was a fiction created by Rodríguez to get more of the money that he felt he was owed,” the affidavit says.

Artiles, who represented a Miami-area district, is no stranger to controversy.

In 2017, he resigned from the Senate after using racial slurs in a conversation with two Black legislators in a Tallahassee bar. Then it was revealed that Artiles used money from his political committee to hire a former Playboy model and Hooters girl as a consultant.

Before that, Artiles, a Cuban-American, served three terms in the state House from a Miami-Dade district. He was then elected to the Senate before his resignation. He also served in the Marine Corps.

Comments / 13

ABC News

ABC News

386K+
Followers
97K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Quintero
Person
Frank Artiles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Miami Police Department#Guilty Plea#State Senate#The Florida Legislature#Republican#Democratic#The Range Rover#Cuban American#House#The Marine Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Defensive Biden tries to put Afghanistan behind him

A defensive President Biden sought to move on from the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on Tuesday, with a White House speech marking the end of the 20-year war. Biden insisted that the evacuation operation had been a “success” and pushed back hard against critics who have argued for an ongoing but modest American military presence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy