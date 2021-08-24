Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

President of Seyfarth at Work, Philippe Weiss, talks the legality of mask mandates and vaccine requirements in the workplace

wgnradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilippe Weiss joins the show to speak with Jon Hansen about maneuvering the COVID climate as people slowly start to go back to the office. “Now, with people aware of the heightened risk, it’s already moved the needle for many companies.”

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Legality#Covid#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthhealthday.com

Half of American Workers Support COVID-19 Vaccination, Mask Mandates in Workplace

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates in the workplace have the support of roughly half of American workers, a new poll shows. About 59 percent of those working remotely and 47 percent of those working in person are in favor of vaccine requirements, while about one-quarter of workers in both groups are opposed. Workplace mask mandates have the support of 59 percent of remote workers and 50 percent of in-person workers, according to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey conducted Aug. 12 to 16. Notably, the poll was conducted before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. About 71 percent of in-person workers said they are vaccinated.
Public HealthAmerican Banker

Goldman requires vaccines, masks at work to fight delta variant

Two months after Goldman Sachs Group led Wall Street’s return to the office, it’s copying pages from the pandemic playbooks of its more cautious rivals, requiring employees to don masks and prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S. workplaces. The more stringent safety measures, announced to staff...
HealthPosted by
Salina Post

🎥 Biden mandates vaccine for nursing home staff, talks student masks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will require that nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding. Biden announced the move Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to...
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Infectious disease expert from the U.S. warns Australia about a NEW variant of Covid that's 'the most mutative' - as he warns Karl Stefanovic 'unless you are triple-vaxxed' you're not protected

A new highly contagious variant of Covid-19 is the most mutant of all the strains and will require three doses of vaccine to be protected against it, an infectious diseases expert has warned. Scientists say the C.1.2 strain in South Africa has a mutation rate of 41.8 mutations per year,...
Women's HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated pregnant woman is fighting for life in hospital with Covid after finding it impossible to get a jab appointment - amid calls for mums-to-be to get priority vaccines

A pregnant woman who was unable to get a Pfizer vaccine is fighting for her life in hospital after catching Covid-19. The woman, who is 24 weeks pregnant, is in the intensive care unit at Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital, amid reports she had tried but failed to book a vaccine appointment before being struck with the virus.
Posted by
Daily Mail

Ashamed conspiracy theorist who thought Covid was 'just another flu' issues a warning every sceptic needs to hear - as the healthy mum-of-three endures a horrific virus battle after refusing to get the vaccine

A self-confessed conspiracy theorist anti-vaxxer who was left fighting for life in hospital with Covid has begged other Australians to take the virus seriously and get vaccinated. Sydney mother-of-three Amanda Gulasi, 42, is now filled with regret over not taking the virus seriously enough, which she now describes as a...
Public HealthFast Company

RIP cloth masks? Why airlines and governments are banning them

Cloth masks have become a staple of our pandemic lives. In the earliest days of COVID-19, we followed online tutorials to sew masks from old T-shirts. Soon, companies of all kinds—from Old Navy to designer Christian Siriano—flooded the market with masks, so we could keep a stash handy whenever we stepped out the door. But the era of the cloth mask may be coming to an end.
Worldviralhatch.com

Natural immunity from COVID infection is stronger than vaccine immunity, massive study in Israel finds

People who have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 and are unvaccinated may have stronger long-term protection than those who have been vaccinated with two Pfizer doses but were never previously infected with the virus. That’s according to a new study out this week that analyzed a dataset involving thousands of people in Israel, a country that rolled out one of the earliest nationwide vaccination programs.
Agriculturepcrm.org

Doctors Group Petitions FTC to Stop National Cattlemen’s Beef Association From Placing Ads That Downplay Beef’s Impact on Climate Crisis

The Physicians Committee is petitioning the Federal Trade Commission, which regulates advertising, to stop the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association from placing deceptive “Beefing Up Sustainability” advertisements that downplay the beef industry’s impact on the climate crisis. The advertisement has appeared in The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. NCBA...

Comments / 0

Community Policy