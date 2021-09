September 1, 2021 - The US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program Smoke Outlook for the Dixie Fire for Wednesday. Fire: The Dixie Fire is 844,081 acres, an increase of 36,685 acres since yesterday, with 52% Containment. Although there are no red flag conditions today, active to extreme fire behavior is expected to continue on the north and southeastern perimeters of the fire. Winds still remain strong from the Southwest and relative humidity will remain low.