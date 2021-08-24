Cancel
Business

Mynd Integrated Solutions acquires Artificial Intelligence

Birmingham Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/PNN): Mynd Integrated Solutions, one of the leading FinanceAccounting (FA) and HR outsourcing partners for businesses, awarded by NASSCOM in the AIML category, has acquired Move78(c)[?] platform from Monocle Consulting. The Artificial Intelligence Platform Move 78(c) brings with it niche solutions like Artificial intelligence-based Document Processing (IDP), Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine,email BOTs. Mynd has also been awarded as Digital solution of the year in 2017 by a leading financial publication.

