Mynd Integrated Solutions acquires Artificial Intelligence

This introduction to power Python tools will have you applying AI in no time. Data scientists use artificial intelligence (AI) for a vast array of powerful uses. It’s now running control systems reducing building energy consumption, it provides recommendations for clothes to buy or shows to watch, it helps improve farming practices and the amount of food we can grow, and some day it may even be driving our cars for us. Knowing how to use these tools will empower you to solve the next generation of society’s technical challenges.