Mynd Integrated Solutions acquires Artificial Intelligence

omahanews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/PNN): Mynd Integrated Solutions, one of the leading FinanceAccounting (FA) and HR outsourcing partners for businesses, awarded by NASSCOM in the AIML category, has acquired Move78(c)[?] platform from Monocle Consulting. The Artificial Intelligence Platform Move 78(c) brings with it niche solutions like Artificial intelligence-based Document Processing (IDP), Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine,email BOTs. Mynd has also been awarded as Digital solution of the year in 2017 by a leading financial publication.

#Outsourcing#International Markets#Ani Pnn#Financeaccounting#Nasscom#Aiml#Move78#Monocle Consulting#Document Processing#Nlp#Digital#Ssc#Fa#Rpa#Hro#Bpaassaas
