Mynd Integrated Solutions acquires Artificial Intelligence

Hanover Research and Logi Analytics examine how software teams view their level of data literacy. Logi Analytics, an insightsoftware company and the leading provider of embedded analytics solutions for software teams, released findings from a survey of software and application teams in their report titled 2021 State of Analytics: How Data Literacy Improves Decision-Making. The research explores how software leadership teams view their data literacy and reinforces the notion that users want valuable analytics in their work processes. 463 individuals across the U.S. – those employed by a digital/software or software/analytics organization with at least 200 employees working at the manager level or above — responded to the survey conducted by Hanover Research.