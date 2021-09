New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Soon after, government data released today showed that India's GDP grew by 20.1 per cent in the April to June quarter (Q1 FY22) as compared to contraction of 24.4 per cent in Q1 FY21, former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the data signifies that in the first quarter of this year, the country has not fully recovered from the decline of last year.""Before we 'celebrate' the 20.1 per cent GDP growth in Q1 (April-June) of 2021-22, please pause to consider the following. This 'growth' is on a low, actually negative, base of (-) 24.4 per cent in Q1 of 2020-21," tweeted the Congress leader.