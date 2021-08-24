Cancel
Carolina Panthers, Robby Anderson reach 2-year, $29.5M extension, source says

By Mike Reiss
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Panthers and receiver Robby Anderson have agreed to a two-year, $29.5 million extension, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday. The deal includes $20.5 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN. The 28-year-old Anderson caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards and 3 touchdowns in his first season with...

