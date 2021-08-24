More than 100 Tupelo High School band members quarantined for second time this year

Cameron Harris, 14, a Tupelo High School Freshman, receives his first does of the Pfizer vaccine from R.N. Mavis Prude, on Wednesday afternoon at Church Street Elementary School. The Tupelo Public School District made the vaccines available for their teachers, staff and their familes. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

TUPELO • More than 100 Tupelo High School band members are being quarantined following the group's second COVID-19 outbreak ... and subsequent quarantine ... this school year.

Four of the band's 184 members tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Three or more positive tests constitutes an outbreak, according to state guidelines.

"As some of you may have already heard, we have an unfortunate situation within the band similar to what we went through in late July/early August," a statement on the band's website said. "We've done this before. We came back. Now, we'll do it again. ... And we'll come back again."

Of the 184 members, 53 are fully vaccinated or have had COVID-19 in the past 90 days, meaning they do not have to quarantine and can come to school and continue participating in band.

Nine members of the band were already quarantined before Tuesday and are nearing the end of their quarantine periods, so they will return to school soon.

A total of 118 members, or 64% of the band, are currently quarantined.

Quarantined students may be PCR-tested on Aug. 28, and if the results are negative, then the tested students may return to school on Aug. 31, according to the district. Otherwise, they will be cleared to return on Sept. 3.

All students who participate in band between Tuesday and Sept. 2 will meet one of three criteria: fully vaccinated, COVID-positive in the last 90 days or tested negative after quarantining for five days.

The high school previously quarantined band members on July 30 at the end of their summer band camp. The quarantine lasted through the first week of school.