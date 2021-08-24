Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, MS

More than 100 Tupelo High School band members quarantined for second time this year

By BLAKE ALSUP Daily Journal
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BscmL_0bbS2l4L00
Cameron Harris, 14, a Tupelo High School Freshman, receives his first does of the Pfizer vaccine from R.N. Mavis Prude, on Wednesday afternoon at Church Street Elementary School. The Tupelo Public School District made the vaccines available for their teachers, staff and their familes. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

TUPELO • More than 100 Tupelo High School band members are being quarantined following the group's second COVID-19 outbreak ... and subsequent quarantine ... this school year.

Four of the band's 184 members tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Three or more positive tests constitutes an outbreak, according to state guidelines.

"As some of you may have already heard, we have an unfortunate situation within the band similar to what we went through in late July/early August," a statement on the band's website said. "We've done this before. We came back. Now, we'll do it again. ... And we'll come back again."

Of the 184 members, 53 are fully vaccinated or have had COVID-19 in the past 90 days, meaning they do not have to quarantine and can come to school and continue participating in band.

Nine members of the band were already quarantined before Tuesday and are nearing the end of their quarantine periods, so they will return to school soon.

A total of 118 members, or 64% of the band, are currently quarantined.

Quarantined students may be PCR-tested on Aug. 28, and if the results are negative, then the tested students may return to school on Aug. 31, according to the district. Otherwise, they will be cleared to return on Sept. 3.

All students who participate in band between Tuesday and Sept. 2 will meet one of three criteria: fully vaccinated, COVID-positive in the last 90 days or tested negative after quarantining for five days.

The high school previously quarantined band members on July 30 at the end of their summer band camp. The quarantine lasted through the first week of school.

Comments / 0

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
6K+
Followers
341
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tupelo, MS
Health
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Health
City
Tupelo, MS
Tupelo, MS
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tupelo High School#School Band#Quarantine#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy