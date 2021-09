The fall season will soon be upon us and for fans of the Paramount Network show “Yellowstone,” that means the return of our favorite show. While “Yellowstone” creators have assured us that the extended wait will be well worth it, fans of the show are getting their western fix in other ways. Many fans have taken over forum sites in order to discuss their favorite show with their fellow watchers. Others have watched the first three seasons several times over in search of clues about the fourth season. A few lucky fans recently got to meet a couple of actors on the show at a fan event.