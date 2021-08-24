Cancel
NFL

Panthers, Robby Anderson Agree to Contract Extension

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 8 days ago

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a contract extension with wide receiver Robby Anderson, according to multiple reports. The deal is worth $29.5 million over two years, keeping him in Carolina through the 2023 season.

Anderson signed a two-year deal with the Panthers last offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the New York Jets. In just one season with the Panthers, Anderson posted career highs in receptions (95) and receiving yards (1,096).

Head coach Matt Rhule played a big part in bringing Anderson to the Queen City thanks to their long-lasting relationship. Last spring, Anderson spoke about how much Rhule meant to him after doing everything he could to convince the administrators at Temple to allow him to re-enroll.

“I wasn’t handling my business in the classroom. I fell short. I was academically suspended. How the school’s rules were set up, I wasn’t supposed to be able to come back to school for five years due to my suspension and my GPA. But Coach Rhule fought hard for literally like a whole year over and over and over and finally, they decided to change the university’s rules which gave me the chance to come back in the summer. I had to work hard and raise my GPA and took a crazy amount of summer classes just to get eligible to play my senior year.”

“He [Rhule] stood on the table with the university to get me back into school, to open up that door for me to rewrite my wrongs to get me in the position I’m in today."

