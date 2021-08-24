Cancel
Economy

How a people-centric mindset helped 2 teams top their markets

By Daniel Houston
Inman.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo top teams in Florida and California got there by picking the right agents and helping them grow, their leaders said at Connect Now. Today’s the day: Join us for Inman Connect Now today to dig into key topics, including how to think about growth in new ways, thriving through the market shift, creating engaging content consistently and much more. Register now to watch the rest of the day live, and catch up on what you missed on-demand.

