Fletcher Cox names two Eagles' primed for breakout seasons in 2021

The Eagles have had several guys stand out during their first training camp under new head coach, Nick Sirianni.

During the first day of joint practices with the New York Jets, star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was asked to name two players that have stood out.

Second-year wide receiver Quez Watkins, and edge rusher Josh Sweat made Cox’s list.

Watkins scored a touchdown in Philadelphia’s preseason opener and he’s provided a big play spark that’s been missing on the offensive side of the ball. Sweat is a talented pass rusher and could be in line for a monster contract extension in the offseason.