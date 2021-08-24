Deadline to Register to Vote in the California September 14 Recall Election is Monday, August 30

To Assist Voters, County Elections Offices are Open This Saturday in Addition to Regular Weekday Hours. Monday, August 30 is the deadline to register to vote in California. Registering by this deadline ensures that voters receive the voter material they will need. Voting in California has never been easier and registering to vote is the first step. All California residents are eligible to vote as long as they are a United States citizen and at least 18 on or before Election Day, September 14. There a several ways to register to vote: