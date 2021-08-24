Theater Review: Alice In Wonderland

The Byrd Theatre (Hall of Fame Winner) Anyone who walks into it for the first time usually has a jaw-dropping moment. Having opened on Dec. 24, 1928, with the film “Waterfront,” the Byrd Theatre is one of the most gorgeous historic movie palaces in the United States, or the world for that matter. A Virginia historic landmark, it was built in the lavish French Empire style with an interior of imported Italian and Turkish marble, hand-sewn velvet drapes and a massive Czechoslovakian chandelier with over 5,000 crystals suspended above the audience. As any Richmonder knows, it’s sort of a local rite of passage to hear the mighty Wurlitzer organ played before a Saturday night screening.