Former 'RHONY' Star Bethenny Frankel Reportedly Acting Like A Diva During Negotiations With Bravo Over Return To Show

By Bernie Zilio
Radar Online.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBethenny Frankel is reportedly in deep talks to return to The Real Housewives of New York (for a third time), but she's apparently not making it easy on Bravo executives. An anonymous insider recently told celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi that the 50-year-old RHONY OG-turned-Skinnygirl mogul was willing to come back to the show under certain conditions — she's allegedly demanding an executive producer credit (which in theory would mean more money) and also apparently wants the luxury of filming only three days a week.

