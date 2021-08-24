Former 'RHONY' Star Bethenny Frankel Reportedly Acting Like A Diva During Negotiations With Bravo Over Return To Show
Bethenny Frankel is reportedly in deep talks to return to The Real Housewives of New York (for a third time), but she's apparently not making it easy on Bravo executives. An anonymous insider recently told celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi that the 50-year-old RHONY OG-turned-Skinnygirl mogul was willing to come back to the show under certain conditions — she's allegedly demanding an executive producer credit (which in theory would mean more money) and also apparently wants the luxury of filming only three days a week.radaronline.com
