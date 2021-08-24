Former 'RHONY' Star Bethenny Frankel Reportedly Acting Like A Diva During Negotiations With Bravo Over Return To Show

Eboni K. Williams is on her freshman season of The Real Housewives of New York, and she's already made some waves. The lawyer and podcast host hasn't shied away from talking on-air about her personal experiences as a Black woman or about the Black experience as a whole in America, alongside a cast made up entirely of white women. Alum Ramona Singer has criticized Williams on the show for supposedly bringing up the topic in every conversation, and some Bravo fans have echoed the sentiment online. But co-star Leah McSweeney is weighing in on the debate with a different perspective.