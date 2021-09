TROY, Ala. – The first of two Troy Youth Cheer Clinics will take place prior to the Trojans' football season opener against Southern on Saturday, Sept. 4. The event is open to children ages 5-12, and the cost is just $30 for the individual clinic or $50 for both clinics. The second clinic will take place Saturday, Nov. 13, as part of Troy's annual Homecoming celebration.