Just two days until the Winfield-Mt. Union football team will kickoff a much anticipated 2021 campaign when they welcome Moravia for week one action. The Wolves are coming off of a 4-4 year, more wins than the previous four seasons combined. With a lot of familiar faces back, expectations are high and they will be led by all stater Cam Buffington. The sophomore and future University of Iowa linebacker ran for 956 yards in his debut season while reaching pay dirt 17 times as a runningback. He will take over full time quarterback duties this year and last fall he completed four passes for 104 yards and two scores. He’ll be joined by fellow sophomore Abram Edwards and his 404 yards of total offense in 2020.