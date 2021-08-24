Necrobarista: Final Pour Review (Switch) – Latte to the Partay

Ninjas have been a mainstay of games and films for about as long as I can remember. In fact, I fondly remember watching American Ninja as an impressionable young man, wanting to be a ninja so bad it hurt. Yet I also remember playing games like Shinobi on the Sega Megadrive back in the day. What this rambling introduction is leading up to is that another entry into the “Ninja-em-up” genre is with us – Within the Blade. It comes from Ratalaika Games but the big question is whether or not it is worthy enough to hold a candle to the classics of the genre. Or should it have stayed in Shinobi school?