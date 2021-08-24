Trippie Redd Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart with ‘Trip at Knight’

Trippie Redd has seen massive RS 200 debuts with his last two albums, ! and Pegasus, which peaked at Number One and Number Two, respectively. Now, it seems he’s set for another big debut with his fourth studio album, Trip at Knight, which was released on Friday.

Trip at Knight tops Apple Music’s Weekly Pre-Add Chart, seeing more pre-add than any other album in the week leading up to its release. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a strong sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave, Olivia Rodrigo and Moneybagg Yo have also led. Trip at Knight will face off against Lorde’s Solar Power on next week’s chart.

Ed Sheeran ’s =, or Equals , debuts at Number Two, two months ahead of its October 29th due date. Wizkid’s Made in Lagos also makes a strong debut at Number Four, while J Balvin’s Jose etners at Number Six.

