Roglic risks and almost loses everything on this round

By R10Writer
dailynewsen.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrimoz Roglic bet strong and think he's going to win, because he check what I already sensed, that there is not a single man stronger than him on this spin. But every bet has the risks of him and the Slovenian discovers him in the descent of almachar, when his bicycle slows down his ambition and spits him towards the gutter. A fall very similar to that forced Valverde to abandon a few days ago, product of an irregularity on the road, but from which the Olympic Champion TarreloJ is airy.

