ABC’s ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ Premiere Wipes Out in TV Ratings

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist may have another song left in it, after all! Streaming player Roku is nearing a deal for a two-hour wrap-up movie for the cancelled NBC musical dramedy, TVLine has learned. We hear if the pic — which would debut on The Roku Channel over the holidays — performs well, Roku could potentially order additional episodes. New deals with the primary cast, led by Jane Levy, are currently being hammered out. Reps for Lionsgate (which produces Zoey’s) and Roku declined to comment for this story. On June 9, NBC pulled the plug on Zoey’s after two seasons. Negotiations with the network’s...