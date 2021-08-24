Cancel
ABC’s ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ Premiere Wipes Out in TV Ratings

By Tony Maglio
And that’s with a ”Bachelor in Paradise“ lead-in “The Ultimate Surfer” didn’t catch much of “Bachelor in Paradise’s” ratings wave with Monday’s premiere, which received a 0.3 among adults 18-49 and just 1.46 million total viewers. In the two hours leading up to “Ultimate Surfer’s” debut, ABC averaged a 0.9 demo rating and 3.22 million overall viewers.

NFL

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
Canceled ABC Show Returning for Season 11 Amidst Successful Revival

Discovery has ordered two more seasons of the popular robot battle game show BattleBots, giving more life to the formerly canceled ABC series. Prior to its airing on Discovery, the show bounced around first broadcasting Seasons 1-5 on Comedy Central, and Seasons 6-7 aired on ABC. Discovery picked up the show for Season 8, and has built the robotics-centered program to another three seasons since.
'NCIS: Hawai’i' Teams With Original 'NCIS' on New Night for Franchise

NCIS is heading to Mondays, and it is taking the latest entry in the franchise with it. NCIS and the new NCIS: Hawai'i will take over CBS' Monday schedule after the network opted to turn over the Tuesday keys to the FBI franchise. On Thursday, CBS released a brief new teaser for NCIS Season 19 and NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1.
Jaime Pressly Comedy The Porch, From Mom Co-EP, in Development at CBS

Jaime Pressly is hoping to make the leap from one CBS comedy to another. Fresh off her seven-year stint on Mom, the Emmy-winning actress is set to star in The Porch, a new sitcom in development at the Eye network that reunites her with Mom co-executive producer Susan McMartin, Deadline reports. Based on an original idea by Pressly, the prospective multi-cam centers on LJ, a recently divorced woman “who returns home to the small North Carolina island she couldn’t wait to leave to bury a mom she couldn’t stand,” according to the official logline. “She finds herself staying far longer than she ever...
Steve Harvey Will Be ABC’s Next TV Judge

It’s clear that Steve Harvey is the quintessential definition of a Renaissance Man with limitless potential in Hollywood, be it acting, hosting or even writing a best-seller that becomes a film franchise. Now, it appears the jack-of-all-trades comedian is trying on a new role as TV judge with a little...
Jaime Pressly To Headline & EP ‘The Porch’ Comedy In Works At CBS From ‘Mom’s Susan McMartin & Kapital

EXCLUSIVE: Former Mom star Jaime Pressly is making a return to CBS, reuniting with the praised comedy series’ co-executive producer Susan McMartin for a new multi-camera comedy at the network. In a competitive situation, CBS has landed for development The Porch, starring and executive produced by Pressly, from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS Studios. The Porch, based on an idea by Pressly, was written by McMartin from a story by her and Pressly. It centers on recently divorced LJ (Pressly), who returns home to the small North Carolina island she couldn’t wait to leave to bury a mom she couldn’t...
‘Bachelor In Paradise’ & ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Down From Previous Week; Top Monday Ratings & Viewers, Respectively

ABC and NBC ruled Monday evening with two-hour episodes of Bachelor In Paradise and American Ninja Warrior, respectively. Bachelor In Paradise dropped from its season premiere in the previous week to earn a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.22 million viewers, per fast affiliates. Monday’s episode fell behind the previous installment by four tenths in demo rating and 26% in viewership. Despite its dip, Bachelor in Paradise was the highest-rated program of the evening. American Ninja Warrior on NBC, also dropped from last Monday’s Monday’s episode by four tenths in the demo rating and 28% viewers. Like Bachelor, American...
Ratings: Not a Ton of Love for ‘Love Island’ Season Finale

But CBS wins Sunday with a better performance from ”Big Brother“. Love was kinda-sorta in the air for CBS on Sunday — but primarily before the two-hour “Love Island” season finale aired. “Love Island” managed a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 1.6 million total viewers. Those aren’t bad numbers...
Ratings: Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island’ Debut Is No Dream

But network finishes second in key demo on Tuesday. The series premiere of Fox’s “Fantasy Island” reboot wasn’t fantastic, but it performed decent enough for the network to finish second in TV ratings last night. Nothing could unseat “America’s Got Talent” and NBC on Tuesday, which should come as no surprise to regular readers.
Zoey's Playlist Rescued By Roku! Cancelled NBC Drama Eyes Wrap-Up Movie at Upstart Streamer

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist may have another song left in it, after all! Streaming player Roku is nearing a deal for a two-hour wrap-up movie for the cancelled NBC musical dramedy, TVLine has learned. We hear if the pic — which would debut on The Roku Channel over the holidays — performs well, Roku could potentially order additional episodes. New deals with the primary cast, led by Jane Levy, are currently being hammered out. Reps for Lionsgate (which produces Zoey’s) and Roku declined to comment for this story. On June 9, NBC pulled the plug on Zoey’s after two seasons. Negotiations with the network’s...
NBC Returns To Top Primetime With ‘America’s Got Talent’ Quarterfinals; ‘DC’s Stargirl’ Season 2 Opener Falls From CW Debut

NBC, which steadily won primetime over the course of its 2020 Tokyo Olympics coverage, returned to top Tuesday viewership and ratings with America’s Got Talent. The competition show’s two-hour quarterfinals aired to 6.86 million viewers and earned a 0.9 rating int he 18-49 demo, per fast affiliates. America’s Got Talent was the highest-rated and most-watched program on Tuesday evening. ABC won the first post-Olympics primetime on Monday with the Season 17 finale of The Bachelorette, but failed to take the throne on Tuesday. The network had a quieter night defined by family sitcoms including The Goldbergs, Home Economics, The Conners and black-ish...
ABC’s ‘Superstar’ Does Not Have a Super Debut in Key Demo Ratings

NBC’s ”Family Game Fight“ fares better among adults 18-49, but it also followed ”AGT“. Let’s get all of the ratings puns out of the way early today: ABC’s “Superstar” did not have a super debut last night, but CBS’s “Big Brother” had a pretty big Wednesday. As for NBC’s “Family Game Fight,” well, it fought the good fight among adults 18-49 — but it also got a big boost among Americans from lead-in “America’s Got Talent.”
For Life Fails to Find New Home for Season 3 After Cancellation at ABC

For Life‘s cancellation sentence has been upheld. Seven weeks after IMDb TV struck a deal to stream Seasons 1 and 2 of the cancelled ABC legal drama, with the prospect of perhaps seeing decent enough numbers to merit a Season 3 “rescue,” sources confirm for TVLine that Amazon’s free streaming service has instead passed on the pick-up. For Life‘s second season on ABC averaged 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.35 demo rating (in Live+Same Day Numbers), dropping 28 and 38 percent from its freshman run. Out of the eight dramas that ABC aired last TV season, it landed at the bottom...
What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Supergirl’ returns on the CW

Untold (Netflix) The story of Caitlyn Jenner, from her Olympic glory to now. DC’s Stargirl (CW at 8) After experiencing a sliver of the superhero life, Mike begs Pat to let him join the team; the JSA prep for a confrontation with the Shade after getting some help from Thunderbolt. Lego Masters...
The Ultimate Surfer: Season Two? Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Ultimate Surfer TV show was created by eleven-time surfing world champion Kelly Slater. Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer hosts the show with sports anchor Erin Coscarelli and the iconic voice of professional surfing Joe Turpel serving as commentators. The series gathers some of the world’s greatest up-and-coming surfers to train and live together as they battle it out at the World Surf League’s (WSL) state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California (powered by Slater’s human-made wave technology), in the hope of competing amongst the best athletes in the fast-growing sport. Contestants compete in individual and team challenges focused on specific surfing disciplines. Weekly eliminations leave two men and two women as finalists who vie for the male and female titles of The Ultimate Surfer and the opportunity to compete on the elite WSL Championship Tour, the pinnacle of professional surfing. Surfers competing this season are Anastasia Ashley, Kai Barger, Mason Barnes, Tia Blanco, Austin Clouse, Brianna Cope, Luke Davis, Kayla Durden, Juli Hernandez, Zeke Lau, Alejandro Moreda, Koa Smith, Malia Ward, and Bruna Zaun.

