State leaders encourage students to get COVID-19 vaccine at SCSU's move-in day

Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and other state leaders took advantage of move-in day at Southern Connecticut State University on Tuesday to encourage young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The push comes as students are hoping for more normalcy as they start the year.

“I’m hoping everything goes back to normal but slowly we’re getting better so that’s good,” said freshman Gabriella Smith.

SCSU President Joe Bertolino said he is hoping for more normalcy as well.

“[We have] more than 75 % of our classes in-person and a full array of services and activities on the ground,” said Bertolino.

Bertolino and state leaders agreed that one of the major keys to a pre-pandemic college experience is vaccinations and getting younger populations across the state their shots.

“Between [ages] 16 and 34, our numbers are not that great,” said Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Heather Aaron.

“It’s so important to get vaccinated. It’s safe,” Bysiewicz added.

“We are potentially on the verge of conquering this insidious pandemic,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Students at SCSU and all other Connecticut State Colleges and Universities are required to be fully vaccinated ahead of the fall semester unless they were approved for an exemption.

“Eighty-seven percent of our students as of yesterday have reported that they have been vaccinated or asked for an exemption and 93% of those students have been vaccinated,” said Bertolino.

As for the 13% who have not reported their status.

“We have a core group of staff who have been diligently seeking out students,” said Bertolino.

According to the university, students who are unvaccinated will have additional mitigation strategies in place, including a regular testing protocol.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER , FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM