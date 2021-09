Price of Polkadot on our 24-hour Polkadot price analysis is showing moderate volatility. Polkadot has undergone significant bullish momentum in the last 1 and a half months. Polkadot price analysis is trading bullishly after the smart contracts platform token emerged as the best coin of the day on the 24-hour chart. DOT/USD breached strong resistance at $29 to hit an intraday high of $32. The price of Polkadot is expected to rise in the course of the day as the bulls prepare to dash against an upper target of $35.