Max Johnson talks LSU quarterback competition, offensive progress

Gus Stark/Collegiate Images via Getty Images.

With Myles Brennan sidelined following surgery on his arm, Max Johnson is set to become LSU’s next starting quarterback. Johnson saw playing time last season, and he is embracing opportunities to get better within LSU’s offense.

Johnson embraces competition

When news broke of Brennan’s injury, Johnson said that he was disappointed that they would not be able to continue competing with each other. Now, Johnson is embracing competition with freshman Garrett Nussmeier. Nussmeier has impressed during camp, leaving some wondering whether he should get more consideration to start at some point this season.

Despite the decision that Johnson would start the season, Nussmeier has given LSU things to think about. For Johnson, it is just another opportunity to compete.

“I think Garrett’s done a great job this fall camp,” Johnson said on Monday. “I love competing, I love getting better. We challenge each other every day and we’re both looking forward to competing and getting better every day.”

Johnson had similar comments after Brennan went down to injury.

“I was looking forward to competing with him,” Johnson said. “I’m going to compete every day, I wish we could have competed. Unfortunate it’s not that way. We’re looking forward to having him help us in the QB room.”

Johnson is happy with how LSU’s offense looks right now

As LSU’s starter last season, Johnson was 2-0. He appeared in six games, starting two late in the season. The two late wins helped LSU avoid finishing below .500 for the first time since 1999. Johnson completed 58.7 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,069 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception.

With experience under his belt and extended time during camp to grow more comfortable with the starting offense, Johnson thinks that things are progressing well. The unit is comfortable and is nearing the level of play that LSU expects.

“I think just pretty much working on timing,” Johnson said when asked about what the offense needs to do to be perfect. “I think we’ve gotten that down pretty much to a T. Working on that since the beginning of fall camp. I think we’re getting pretty close to where we want to be.”

LSU will open its season on the road at UCLA on September 4. When that day comes, Johnson is expected to lead the offense out of the huddle. As Nussmeier continues to push him for playing time, Johnson embraces the opportunity to get better.