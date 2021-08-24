Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

ERGO Price Analysis: ERG The Ultimate Self-Amendable Protocol

By Nikhil Ingole
themarketperiodical.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleERGO is in an uptrend at 20.8% during the intraday trading session. The 24-hour trading volume is at $15 million. ERG/BTC pair is trading positive by 21.5% at 0.00036301 BTC. The daily technical chart of ERGO displays an uptrend. According to the pivot levels, the primary support level is $15.80. On the other side, if it rushes up, the resistance level to follow is $21.50. Although the chart forms a shooting star candlestick pattern within the day, it is predicted that the price may remain downwards with medium reliability.

themarketperiodical.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Erg#Btc#The Zig Zag#Ma#Histogram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsambcrypto.com

Cardano, Litecoin, VeChain Price Analysis: 30 August

Following the market-wide trend of consolidation, the altcoin industry also witnessed the same price sentiments. ADA, for instance, started to depict range-bound movement after hitting an all-time high, a few days ago. Litecoin recorded a minor dip of 3.3%, while eyeing the $161.90 support line as buying pressure lost strength....
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH continues to rally, swift move to $3,600 next?

Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today. ETH/USD saw a further rally from the $3,350 previous resistance. Ethereum targets the $3,600 mark next. Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today as the market has continued to rally over the last 24 hours. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to reach the $3,600 next resistance later today and finally set a strong higher high.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Cardano price analysis: Bears extend ADA decline to $2.76

The Cardano price analysis is going in the favor of bears today. Price levels are constantly lowering and have reached $2.8. Support is present at $2.7, which is still quite strong. The Cardano price analysis is showing a drop in the price levels today, which lowered the coin value as...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles on the way to 130.00

EUR/JPY retreats from intraday high after two-day uptrend. Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 200-DMA favor buyers. July low adds to the downside filters, bulls have a bumpy road to the north. EUR/JPY eases from a three-day top to 129.68 amid a quiet Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the...
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

Elrond Price Analysis: EGLD May Hit $180 in Future Trading Hours

The Elrond price is at an upward trend of around 6.4% during the intraday trading session. The 24-hour trading volume is at $293 million. EGLD/BTC pair is trading positive by 7.4% at 0.00343820 BTC. The daily technical chart and price action of Elrond display an upward trend. According to the...
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

FANTOM Price Analysis: FTM Token Price Shatters Key Resistance Levels

FTM Token price jumps more than 80% in the past week. The daily EMAs rise higher in a bullish alignment, projecting a rise in underlying bullish sentiments. The FTM/BTC is trading at 0.00001611 BTC with an intraday gain of +7.41%. FTM coin price breaks out of the inverted head and...
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

Digibyte Price Analysis: DGB Tests The $0.067 Resistance For a Breakout

The Digibyte price is at an upward trend of around 5.6% during the intraday trading session. The 24-hour trading volume is at $149 million. DGB/BTC pair is trading positive by 7.1% at 0.00000142 BTC. The daily technical chart and price action of Digibyte display an upward trend. According to the...
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

HARMONY Price Analysis: ONE Token Price Resonates Within Diverging Channel

ONE token price rises more than 25% in the past 48 hours. Bullish alignment of the daily EMAs project a rise in underlying bullishness. The ONE/BTC is trading at 0.000002618 BTC, facing an intraday gain of +24.75%. ONE token price was moving higher after finding support near the $0.10 mark....
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

COSMOS Price Analysis: ATOM Token Price Stands At A Deadly Crossroad

ATOM token price starts to form a double top pattern over the inverted head and shoulder of a shorter timeframe. EMAs rise higher in a bullish alignment after the recent bullish crossovers. The token pair of ATOM/BTC is trading at 0.0004677 BTC, facing an intraday gain of +5.46%. ATOM token...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Surges 8% Daily to Paint Fresh August Highs

ETH/USD – Ether Finally Breaks August Resistance. Key Support Levels: $3350, $3200, $3000. Key Resistance Levels: $3540, $3600, $3700. Ethereum has been trapped inside a consolidation period since it established resistance at $3350 during mid-August. The cryptocurrency failed to overcome the resistance provided by a bearish .618 Fib Retracement and ended up forming a symmetrical triangle from there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy