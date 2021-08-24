ERGO Price Analysis: ERG The Ultimate Self-Amendable Protocol

ERGO is in an uptrend at 20.8% during the intraday trading session. The 24-hour trading volume is at $15 million. ERG/BTC pair is trading positive by 21.5% at 0.00036301 BTC. The daily technical chart of ERGO displays an uptrend. According to the pivot levels, the primary support level is $15.80. On the other side, if it rushes up, the resistance level to follow is $21.50. Although the chart forms a shooting star candlestick pattern within the day, it is predicted that the price may remain downwards with medium reliability.