Bitcoin Fluctuates in a Range as Buyers Push on the Upside – August 31, 2021. Bitcoin Cash has continued to hover above the $47,000 support as buyers push on the upside. The bears have broken below the crucial support as bulls bought the dips. The downtrend would have resumed if price breaks the current support level and the bearish momentum is sustained. As bulls bought the dips, they have failed to break above the $49,000 resistance. BTC price is said to be range-bound below the recent high. For the past week, BTC/USD has been fluctuating between $47,000 and $49,500.