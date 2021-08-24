Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Mdex Price Analysis: MDX Token Suggest A More 13% Gain If It Sustains Above The $1.5 Mark

By Sahil Suresh Mahadik
themarketperiodical.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MDX/BTC pair was trading at 0.00003137 BTC with a gain of 11.13%. The 24hr trading volume is MDX tokens $123.2 Million. The MDX token price had been wavering below $1.4 resistance for nearly a month.; however, today, the price displayed a long green candle trying to break through from the overhead resistance level. If the candle closes above this level, then the MDX traders have a great long opportunity.

themarketperiodical.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Price Action#Tokens#Mdx#Ema#Btc#Rsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsambcrypto.com

Cardano, Litecoin, VeChain Price Analysis: 30 August

Following the market-wide trend of consolidation, the altcoin industry also witnessed the same price sentiments. ADA, for instance, started to depict range-bound movement after hitting an all-time high, a few days ago. Litecoin recorded a minor dip of 3.3%, while eyeing the $161.90 support line as buying pressure lost strength....
Marketsambcrypto.com

XRP, Ethereum Classic, EOS Price Analysis: 30 August

A majority of altcoins mirrored the same price patterns as Bitcoin and Ethereum, while also recording minor losses. XRP fell by 1.3% and inched closer to the $1.06 price floor. Ethereum Classic prepared to rest on its immediate support of $58.09 and EOS traded close to its $4.84 price floor after dipping by 3.3%.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Chainlink price analysis: Will LINK/USD touch $30 mark?

LINK/USD traded in a strong bearish trend towards the closure of yesterday’s price analysis chart. The bulls seem persistent to set a new high on the 24-hour chart. The Bollinger bands have started to widen, signaling high volatility. Chainlink price analysis: General price overview. LINK/USD traded in a strong bearish...
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

BAT Price Analysis: BAT Crypto is on The Way Towards $1.0 Mark

The BAT crypto price is at an upward trend of around 2.9% during the intraday trading session. The 24-hour trading volume is at $153 million. BAT/BTC pair is also trading positive by 2.6% at 0.00001754 BTC. The daily technical chart and price action of BAT crypto display an upward trend....
Currenciesbabypips.com

Bitcoin and Altcoins Price Analysis: Ready for More Breakouts?

Are these altcoins ready for another big move this month?. Here are the latest patterns I’m seeing on bitcoin and its buddies!. Bitcoin is still having trouble extending its climb past the $50,000 barrier, and it looks like bulls could use a longer break. Will bears take advantage of situation...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

What Does Declining Bitcoin Volume Say About The Latest Rally?

Data shows Bitcoin trading volume has been on a decline recently, here is what it mean for the current BTC bull rally. As per the latest report from Arcane Research, the 7-day average BTC trading volume has been on a decline this month. and is now close to $4 billion.
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

Uniswap Price Surged +10% Forming Bullish Chart Structure

Uniswap price trying to rebound from the lower levels while building flag and pole patterns over the monthly chart. The crypto asset is witnessing good buying interest from the 50, 100, and 200-DMA lines, acting as good support lines. The pair of UNI/BTC is trading under strong bullish momentum CMP...
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

DOT Price Analysis: DOT Token Price Smashes Another Key Resistance Level

DOT token price jumped more than 82% in the past month. The recent bullish rise in daily EMAs forecasts a golden bullish crossover shortly. The DOT/BTC trades at 0.0006338 BTC with an intraday gain of +9.45%. The DOT Token price jumps above the critical resistance level of $28.5 with a...
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

Pirate Chain Analysis: ARRR Coin Trying To Sustain Below The $3.5 Mark

The ARRR/BTC pair was trading at 0.00006873 BTC with a gain of 0.29%. The 24hr trading volume in the ARRR coin is $1.3 Million. The ARRR Coin has shown a significant drop after the price was rejected from the $4.6 resistance. The current price of this coin is $3.32, with an intraday loss of 1.15. On 30th August, the price provided a decisive breakout from the $3.5 mark supported by substantial trading volume. Thus, trying to sustain below this level, the ARRR is close to a crucial support level of the $3 mark.
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

REVAIN Price Analysis: REV Token Completes A Rounding Bottom Pattern

REV token price continues to grow within a rounding bottom price pattern in the daily chart. REV trades above all the crucial EMAs forecasting golden bullish crossover. The token pair REV/BTC trades with a gain of +13.12% at 0.0000004565 BTC. The REV token’s price has been increasing higher, causing flag...
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

Curver DAO Analysis: CRV Token Wavering Between The $2 And $2.4 SR Level

The RSI shows substantial bearish divergence concerning the price action. The CRV/BTC pair was trading at 0.0004689 BTC with a gain of 3.55%. Starting around mid of August month, the CRV token entered a tight consolidating phase ranging from the $2 to $2.4 mark. This range is a no trading zone for CRV traders, as the price has shown some wavering movement, making it difficult to find a proper entry in this token.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA fails to reach the $3 mark, set to retrace?

Cardano price analysis is bearish for today. ADA/USD consolidated around $2.8 over the last 24 hours. ADA is set to retrace further this week. Cardano price analysis indicates bearish price action to follow over the next 24 hours as bears continued to slowly push the market lower. Therefore, we expect ADA/USD to see further downside, with the $2.46 mark as the next support.
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

EOS Price About To Fly, As Chart structure, Getting stronger

Eos price at the monthly chart is getting stronger and gains momentum from the primary support line of 100 and 200-DMA. The crypto asset at the chart is placed just above the vital moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200-day lines, while volume activity is below the average volume line.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Cardano price analysis: Bears extend ADA decline to $2.76

The Cardano price analysis is going in the favor of bears today. Price levels are constantly lowering and have reached $2.8. Support is present at $2.7, which is still quite strong. The Cardano price analysis is showing a drop in the price levels today, which lowered the coin value as...
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Ripple price analysis: Will XRP touch $1.5 after bearish takeover

XRP is at the top of the list of gainers, with a 41 percent gain. The majority of the altcoins are having a good day, as the heat map suggests. In the early trading hours, the Bollinger bands were narrow, signaling less volatility. Ripple price analysis: General price overview. Ripple...

Comments / 0

Community Policy