Mdex Price Analysis: MDX Token Suggest A More 13% Gain If It Sustains Above The $1.5 Mark

The ARRR/BTC pair was trading at 0.00006873 BTC with a gain of 0.29%. The 24hr trading volume in the ARRR coin is $1.3 Million. The ARRR Coin has shown a significant drop after the price was rejected from the $4.6 resistance. The current price of this coin is $3.32, with an intraday loss of 1.15. On 30th August, the price provided a decisive breakout from the $3.5 mark supported by substantial trading volume. Thus, trying to sustain below this level, the ARRR is close to a crucial support level of the $3 mark.