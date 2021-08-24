Mdex Price Analysis: MDX Token Suggest A More 13% Gain If It Sustains Above The $1.5 Mark
The MDX/BTC pair was trading at 0.00003137 BTC with a gain of 11.13%. The 24hr trading volume is MDX tokens $123.2 Million. The MDX token price had been wavering below $1.4 resistance for nearly a month.; however, today, the price displayed a long green candle trying to break through from the overhead resistance level. If the candle closes above this level, then the MDX traders have a great long opportunity.themarketperiodical.com
