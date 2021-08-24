Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

SwissBorg Price Analysis: Bouncing From The $0.000015 Support Suggest The Continuation Of A Sideways Trend

By Sahil Suresh Mahadik
themarketperiodical.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHSB token shows a golden crossover of the 50 and 200-day EMA. The CHSB/BTC pair was trading at 0.00001986 BTC with a loss of 6.89%. the 24 trading volume in CHSB token is $14.5 Million. The CHSB token has been travelling in a sideways trend since the start of February...

themarketperiodical.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Sideways#Swissborg Price Analysis#Chsb#Ema#Btc#Rsi#Macd#Chbs#Crypto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsambcrypto.com

XRP, Ethereum Classic, EOS Price Analysis: 30 August

A majority of altcoins mirrored the same price patterns as Bitcoin and Ethereum, while also recording minor losses. XRP fell by 1.3% and inched closer to the $1.06 price floor. Ethereum Classic prepared to rest on its immediate support of $58.09 and EOS traded close to its $4.84 price floor after dipping by 3.3%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Dogecoin Headed For Over $1, Crypto Market Analyst Believes

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is headed for much higher highs, according to cryptocurrency market analyst Gianni Di Poce. What Happened: Speaking at the Benzinga Crypto Trading Festival, Di Poce — financial analyst and president at market research firm The Mercator — said that he "wouldn't be surprised to see DOGE at over a buck a coin."
StocksFXStreet.com

SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON ponders 50% upswing

SafeMoon price is approaching the $0.00000212 support level, anticipating a bounce. A resurgence of buyers could push SAFEMOON through the $0.00000264 resistance level. If the bears break down the $0.00000188 support level, it will invalidate the bullish thesis. SafeMoon price is traversing a bullish pattern and shows signs of further...
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

BAT Price Analysis: BAT Crypto is on The Way Towards $1.0 Mark

The BAT crypto price is at an upward trend of around 2.9% during the intraday trading session. The 24-hour trading volume is at $153 million. BAT/BTC pair is also trading positive by 2.6% at 0.00001754 BTC. The daily technical chart and price action of BAT crypto display an upward trend....
MarketsFXStreet.com

Ethereum Classic buyers are not fading without a fight, targeting 20% gains

Ethereum Classic is looking for support around R1 monthly resistance. Buyers are trying to break the descending trend line from August 15. A retest of $78 would mean 20% upside potential. Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been wrong-footed since August 15 and has been descending since then, but buyers do not...
Currenciesactionforex.com

AUD/USD Bounces Off Support

The Australian Dollar declined by 28 pips or 0.38% against the US Dollar on Monday. However, the currency pair bounced off a support line formed by the 50– hour simple moving average at 0.7288 during the Asian session on Tuesday. Given that the exchange rate has rebounded from the support level, buyers are likely to continue to push the AUD/USD exchange rate higher during the following trading session. But, bullish traders could encounter resistance at 0.7360 within Tuesday’s trading session.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold and Silver Price Outlook: Rising Long Bets Warn to Proceed with Caution

Gold, XAU/USD, Silver, XAG/USD, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points. Retail traders are betting that gold and silver prices may rise. This is measured by IGCS, which can be a contrarian indicator. Will the bearish implications of Rising Wedges see follow-through?. According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail...
Marketsdailyforex.com

USD/INR: Bearish Momentum Crushes Mid-Term Support Levels

The past three days of trading within the USD/INR have seemingly answered many suspicions regarding the rather lofty prices the Forex pair occupied the past two-and-a-half months. The USD/INR has proven that perceptions about being overbought were correct. The dramatic violent spike down didn’t merely brush support levels aside, the bearish momentum crushed lower ratios. Speculators who were lucky enough to be anticipating more selling may have seen rather profitable trades produced within their trading accounts.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Cardano, Litecoin, VeChain Price Analysis: 30 August

Following the market-wide trend of consolidation, the altcoin industry also witnessed the same price sentiments. ADA, for instance, started to depict range-bound movement after hitting an all-time high, a few days ago. Litecoin recorded a minor dip of 3.3%, while eyeing the $161.90 support line as buying pressure lost strength....
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH continues to rally, swift move to $3,600 next?

Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today. ETH/USD saw a further rally from the $3,350 previous resistance. Ethereum targets the $3,600 mark next. Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today as the market has continued to rally over the last 24 hours. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to reach the $3,600 next resistance later today and finally set a strong higher high.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin stuck in sideways chop, support above $46k

Bitcoin (BTC, -0.24%) is trending lower on intraday charts, continuing a week-long consolidation as buyers take a breather. The cryptocurrency was trading around $47,500 at press time and is down about 2% over the past week. Initial support is seen around $46,000. The consolidation phase has created choppy trading conditions...
Marketsdailyforex.com

Gold: Consolidated Highs Signal Potential Volatility to Come

Gold has flirted with the 1810.00 level the past week of trading as consolidation has gripped the commodity. A low of nearly 1800.00 was produced yesterday, but this test of the key psychological level spurred on buying. On the 27th of August, a low of 1783.00 was produced, which challenged lows made on the 26th and 25th respectively, but the ability of support to harden and incrementally increase may be a solid technical sign for bullish sentiment.
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

AAVE Price Analysis: AAVE Token Price Soon To Retrace Back

AAVE Token trades close to the resistance of the expanding channel. The coin price trades close to the 20-day EMA while other EMAs rise in a bullish alignment. The AAVE/BTC is trading at 0.00826 BTC with an intraday fall of -2.04%. AAVE Token price grows nearly 15% after finding support...
Marketscodelist.biz

Bullish Bitcoin price targets: Will the most popular cryptocurrency jump to 130,000 US dollars by the beginning of 2022? | 08/31/21

Anyone who invests in the crypto veteran Bitcoin must expect high volatility. After a unit of the cryptocurrency was worth around 29,000 US dollars at the beginning of the year, the Internet coin made the jump to the previous record high of almost 65,000 US dollars in mid-April. Since then, the price has been under pressure due to negative press about Bitcoin: The high energy requirements that are required when mining the currency are criticized more and more. Not only does China want to take action against mining farms, but also the electric car manufacturer Tesla under the direction of Elon Musk has meanwhile moved away from the coin – at least until the environmental balance of the largest cryptocurrency weighted by market capitalization improves. Recently, however, the Bitcoin started to recover again and is currently trading at around 48,500 US dollars (as of August 29, 2021). So could Bitcoin soon leave its previous record high behind? If so many analysts have their way – yes.
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

REVAIN Price Analysis: REV Token Completes A Rounding Bottom Pattern

REV token price continues to grow within a rounding bottom price pattern in the daily chart. REV trades above all the crucial EMAs forecasting golden bullish crossover. The token pair REV/BTC trades with a gain of +13.12% at 0.0000004565 BTC. The REV token’s price has been increasing higher, causing flag...

Comments / 0

Community Policy