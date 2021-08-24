Judge Rules Evander Kane Face Discovery in Abortion-for-Pay Lawsuit

2021 has not been a good year for Evander Kane, as the controversial San Jose Sharks forward has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. First was him filing bankruptcy after reportedly owing many millions which he lost due to gambling. Second was a feud with his wife that resulted in her claiming he has a gambling issue and even bet on some of his own games. Third, which was reported very recently by Kevin Kurz of The Athletic, was that numerous Sharks teammates went to general manager Doug Wilson last season to say they wanted him off the team.