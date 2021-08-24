Don’t hesitate to reach out

Cancel
By Tim Church
bransontrilakesnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelieve it or not, an entire year has already come and gone since I became the entertainment editor for the Branson Tri-Lakes News. I truly feel like I’ve had the chance to accomplish a lot in the last 12 months. Given the fact that most of the last year I’ve had to try to balance other roles here at the newspaper, I’d say my first year has gone pretty well. When I first took over this role from Branson entertainment writer staple Joshua Clark, it definitely took a moment for me to get my footing, but eventually I found some solid ground to stand on.

