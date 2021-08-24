AppleToo: Employees want to expose sexism and racism in the workplace

The public might soon learn much more about Apple's internal work environment despite the company's best efforts to keep details of its operation under wraps. An employee effort to organize under the AppleToo banner on Friday said it has recorded almost 500 instances of workplace discrimination and harassment since calling on current and former workers to come forward with their stories early this week. — Workers who responded to AppleToo's call haveasked how to inform the press about their experiences, reports Protocol. AppleToo also plans to begin sharing employee stories on Monday after it provides guidance on contacting local authorities, according to the organization's @AppleLaborers Twitter account.