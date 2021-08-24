Cancel
#AppleToo: Employees want to expose sexism and racism in the workplace

marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to employees, Apple needs to take better action against structural problems and disadvantage in the workplace: Several employees have come together to collect reports of discrimination and harassment under the hashtag #AppleToo. Apple’s culture of secrecy creates an “intimidating fortress” for some employees – especially minorities – and complaints are not heard internally. Discussions with managers, the HR department and Business Conduct would not have brought any improvement, which is why it is now being made public.

BusinessMac Observer

Apple Security Engineer Cher Scarlett Explains the #AppleToo Movement

Cher Scarlett, a security engineer for Apple, has become the face of the #AppleToo movement. It’s a group of employees sharing their stories of harassment, bullying, and discrimination at Apple. She recently explained the movement with Protocol. #AppleToo. In June, Ms. Scarlett faces requests from Apple employees asking for help...
BusinessApple Insider

#AppleToo receives nearly 500 stories of workplace issues in four days

The public might soon learn much more about Apple's internal work environment despite the company's best efforts to keep details of its operation under wraps. An employee effort to organize under the AppleToo banner on Friday said it has recorded almost 500 instances of workplace discrimination and harassment since calling on current and former workers to come forward with their stories early this week. — Workers who responded to AppleToo's call haveasked how to inform the press about their experiences, reports Protocol. AppleToo also plans to begin sharing employee stories on Monday after it provides guidance on contacting local authorities, according to the organization's @AppleLaborers Twitter account.
BusinessThe Verge

Apple employees are organizing, now under the banner #AppleToo

Apple employee organizing took another step this morning with the launch of a website called AppleToo. The goal is to collect stories from workers at all levels of the organization who’ve experienced harassment or discrimination. “For too long, Apple has evaded public scrutiny,” the website reads. “The truth is that...
Businessinputmag.com

Apple employees create website to push for better workplace conditions

An anonymous group of Apple employees appears to be organizing in a push to bring more scrutiny to the company’s treatment of its workforce. A website and Twitter account have launched under the name #AppleToo, a phrase that suggests Apple is no different than other companies when it comes to workplace misconduct and other issues.
BusinessApple Insider

New #AppleToo movement drawing attention to racism, sexism, inequality inside Apple

A group of Apple employees has formed the AppleToo organization with the goal of exposing patterns of racism, sexism, inequity, and abuse within the company. The formation of the group comes after weeks of public statements from Apple employees about internal complaints going unanswered or being outright ignored. A Discord community of around 200 Apple employees and contractors was used to launch the movement.
Businessithinkdiff.com

Unhappy employees launch #AppleToo campaign to hold the company accountable

A group of current and former Apple employees have launched a #AppleToo website to highlight incidents of workplace harassment. The organizers claim that the drastic step is taken after all internal avenues were exhausted and that it is time to hold the Cupertino tech giant accountable for ignoring the “injustice” faced by employees.
TheDailyBeast

Black Workers Detail Horrific Racial Abuse in $30M Suit Against Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz has been slapped with a $30 million lawsuit by three Black former employees who allege colleagues in a California facility subjected them to a barrage of racist slurs, notes and drawings on their lockers, according to Insider. The lawsuit alleges the brutal treatment, which included being called the n-word repeatedly and having notes placed on their lockers that read “Quit or die [n-word],” continued from 2012 to 2018. According to the suit, the workers attempted to confront management but were told to “keep their heads down” and allegedly retaliated against. A press release from their attorneys said the employees were eventually “forced” out of work and “illegally” fired.
BusinessNew York Post

Apple exec says she was placed on leave after raising sexism concerns

An Apple senior engineering program manager said she was placed on indefinite administrative leave Wednesday after raising concerns about sexism, a hostile work environment and unsafe working conditions. Ashley M. Gjøvik told The Verge she asked Apple to mitigate the hostile work environment while they investigate” the claims she had...
TechSpot

Riot Games accused of delaying harassment investigation

In a nutshell: The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) released a statement this week accusing Riot Games, developer of Valorant and League of Legends, of delaying the proceedings of its investigation into allegations of rampant sexism and harassment in 2018. The court wants Riot to allow its employees to talk to the DFEH without fear of repercussions.
Businessprotocol.com

Apple workers are organizing an #AppleToo movement

Some workers at Apple have created a collective group they're calling #AppleToo, calling for current and former workers across all Apple divisions to share stories of racism, discrimination, harassment or other workplace issues. "Connect with us to share your own experience, stay informed, or unite in solidarity with other current...
BusinessBBC

Home Depot 'discriminated against BLM supporter'

US DIY store chain the Home Depot discriminated against a Minneapolis employee for raising issues of racial harassment with colleagues and bosses, a federal watchdog has alleged. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) alleges the chain also stopped the employee from displaying a Black Lives Matter slogan on his apron.
DBLTAP

Riot Games Accused of Stalling Gender Discrimination Investigation

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing claims Riot Games is stalling on informing current and former employees that they could speak to the agency, Axios reports. The DFEH made headlines a few weeks ago when it published a suit against Activision Blizzard alleging widespread sexism and gender-based discrimination...
