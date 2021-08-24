#AppleToo: Employees want to expose sexism and racism in the workplace
According to employees, Apple needs to take better action against structural problems and disadvantage in the workplace: Several employees have come together to collect reports of discrimination and harassment under the hashtag #AppleToo. Apple’s culture of secrecy creates an “intimidating fortress” for some employees – especially minorities – and complaints are not heard internally. Discussions with managers, the HR department and Business Conduct would not have brought any improvement, which is why it is now being made public.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0