The slide had a tunnel covering the top. None of the other kids played on it, so I decided to hide in the tunnel. We had just moved to Illinois because my dad had been asked to pastor a local church. I was not adjusting well to the small, rural school where I was now enrolled. At my old school I had been the vice president of my class. Here, the other girls laughed at me and teased me about my clothes and shoes. At my old school our teacher had stood at the back door of the classroom and hugged us goodbye every day. Here my teacher was strict and gave so much homework that my dad called her "the queen of the worksheets." I don't think she liked me. However, I was not in the tunnel to hide from the Worksheet Queen or the other girls in my class. I sat in the cool, dark tunnel to mourn.