Religion

Prayers

Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Religioninspiringtips.com

8 Dramatic Signs that God is Transitioning You

Are you having a hard time in your life these past few days or months? First, you must remember that God is always in the business of molding you, and He could be preparing you for the next season of your life. Your difficulties now could be a sign that...
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
ReligionPosted by
Reader's Digest

Why Do People Say “Bless You” After Someone Sneezes?

Could you imagine someone sneezing and then just sitting in silence watching them as they compose themselves? We’re cringing at the awkwardness just thinking about it. But aside from just making both you and the sneezer feel uncomfortable, saying “bless you” in response to a sneeze was just one of those little etiquette rules that have been ingrained in us since childhood. But why do we say “bless you” when someone sneezes? We have some answers for you. And if you want to learn the origin of another popular phrase, read up on the “knock-on-wood” meaning.
Relationship AdviceThe Post and Courier

FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Don't just hear ... listen

“The first duty of love is to listen.” — Paul Tillich. “To answer before listening – that is folly and shame.” — Bible (Proverbs 18:13) It had been a difficult day for George. He was happy to finally to be walking into his home after work. Two of his employees had been arguing and he had to arbitrate between them. The effort had worn him out. Just as he sat down his young son John came up to him and wanted to talk. But George was too tired to focus and just pretended to listen.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

How God’s Word Changed My Life

‘I underwent a life changing—all as a Mormon missionary—all because I was lovingly challenged to read the Word of God.’. Sometimes a fresh look at the obvious yields a bombshell. At age 20, my life was crushed and rebuilt by one small challenge. Could it change yours as well?. For...
ReligionDaily Republic

Religious View: Are you loved?

As I contemplated how to summarize the book of Deuteronomy, completing a five-month study for Wednesday nights, I stopped long enough to ask myself, what is the message the book of Deuteronomy is trying to get across to us? Why are we studying it, and what should we learn from it?
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Two Words

“It was a beautiful Saturday morning; the sun beamed in through the kitchen window as Trey Collins read his morning newspaper. He looked up from the newspaper for a moment as Brooke entered the room. He stopped, and he glanced at her again; something was different. Her hair, “Hum, shorter, looks good,” he thought. He went back to his newspaper without mentioning his thoughts to her; he continued reading the newspaper where he left off.
ReligionOrange Leader

Hearts in Touch: Maintain our connection to God

My husband Michael intercepted my walk to the garbage can. I held a cordless vacuum I loved (Well, as much as you can love an appliance.) and the attachments that came with it. “It won’t charge. I’m throwing it away,” my defense began. It takes a lot for Michael to...
Religionarcamax.com

Why do preachers say that God can do anything, yet the world travails?

Q: Why do preachers say that God can do anything, yet the world travails? – L.G. A: The love of God is so great that man has difficulty accepting His supreme sacrifice designed to redeem the human race. But there is one thing God’s love cannot do. It cannot forgive the unrepentant sinner. The human race is called on throughout the Bible to repent of sin and rebellion and return to God.
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Knoxville Prayer Walk Upcoming

The third annual Knoxville Prayer Walk is Sunday, August 29th. Organizer Kevin Stittsworth says this is an event for Knoxville’s prayer warriors to come together for a time of investing in the community with prayer and fellowship. “This is a great opportunity to come together as a group of believers...
San Francisco, CAguideposts.org

Patience Through Prayer

I have played strong, determined women in my television roles—a New York City prosecutor, a San Francisco homicide detective—women who pursue every last lead and keep on doing the next right thing until they solve the crime, women who are certain of the path they're meant to be on. Offscreen, too, I'm pretty keyed in to what's supposed to be going on in my life, but I have to admit, sometimes my impatience gets the best of me.
ReligionDesiring God

To Hurting Wives in Ministry

“How do you keep going in ministry? Especially after so much hurt?” My friend, the wife of a pastor, sat on my couch with tear-filled eyes. As we sipped our tea, I asked God to help me offer some words of encouragement. As I write this now, I’m praying that way again, asking God to help me encourage you if you find yourself in pain over broken relationships in your church — and especially if you, like me, are married to a pastor.
Religionswark.today

God Will Accomplish His Purposes

In the previous meditation, we examined the continuing discussion of the prophecy of Isaiah in chapter 66:1-2. God reminded His people that He needed nothing from them including a place in which to dwell. With that fact firmly established God turned our attention to what it is that He desires from us. His heart longs for a people who will come to Him humbly with soft hearts and obedient and contrite spirits. Psalms 25:8-10 promises good to these worshipers, Good and upright is the Lord; Therefore He instructs sinners in the way. He leads the humble in justice, And He teaches the humble His way. All the paths of the Lord are lovingkindness and truth To those who keep His covenant and His testimonies. (NASU)
Religionguideposts.org

A Prayer from the Lady in the Tollbooth

The slide had a tunnel covering the top. None of the other kids played on it, so I decided to hide in the tunnel. We had just moved to Illinois because my dad had been asked to pastor a local church. I was not adjusting well to the small, rural school where I was now enrolled. At my old school I had been the vice president of my class. Here, the other girls laughed at me and teased me about my clothes and shoes. At my old school our teacher had stood at the back door of the classroom and hugged us goodbye every day. Here my teacher was strict and gave so much homework that my dad called her "the queen of the worksheets." I don't think she liked me. However, I was not in the tunnel to hide from the Worksheet Queen or the other girls in my class. I sat in the cool, dark tunnel to mourn.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

3 pastors leave Bethlehem Baptist Church, one citing 'toxic culture'

Three pastors have abruptly resigned this summer from Bethlehem Baptist Church of Minneapolis, signaling "a painful and confusing moment" at a megachurch that gained national prominence under longtime pastor John Piper. The pastors cited several reasons for resigning, including how the church's leadership council has handled race and diversity issues,...

