Fresh produce and bagged meals: Four Pittsburghers share how the pandemic has impacted their approach to food security

Carl Lewis, owner of Carl’s Cafe in Rankin, inspects “Grapina,” a grape plant growing on the side of his store. (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource) Before the pandemic, more than one in five Pittsburgh residents were food insecure. That means social and economic conditions limit their consistent access to food. After the pandemic hit, residents lost jobs and distribution methods like school lunches were disrupted. While residents from all communities seek aid from food banks and pantries, food insecurity disproportionately impacts low-income communities of color.