Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Fresh produce and bagged meals: Four Pittsburghers share how the pandemic has impacted their approach to food security

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl Lewis, owner of Carl’s Cafe in Rankin, inspects “Grapina,” a grape plant growing on the side of his store. (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource) Before the pandemic, more than one in five Pittsburgh residents were food insecure. That means social and economic conditions limit their consistent access to food. After the pandemic hit, residents lost jobs and distribution methods like school lunches were disrupted. While residents from all communities seek aid from food banks and pantries, food insecurity disproportionately impacts low-income communities of color.

newpittsburghcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Rankin, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Food Insecurity#Food Pantries#Food Insecure#Food Drink#Pittsburghers#Carl S Cafe#The Food Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas emerges as new battleground in abortion fight

The nationwide battle over abortion is now focused squarely on Texas after the state's "fetal heartbeat" law went into effect Wednesday. While opponents were hoping the Supreme Court would intervene before the midnight deadline, the inaction by the justices means the second most populous state has the country’s most restrictive abortion law, one that curtails access for millions of women.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as the flames raged toward Nevada. The Caldor fire, burning since mid-August in the Sierra Nevada range, still threatened...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

North Carolina student dies in school shooting, suspect in custody

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A North Carolina high school student was shot and killed on Wednesday by a fellow student, who was taken into custody hours after the incident, police said. Student William Chavis Raynard Miller, Jr. was shot at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem shortly after noon, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson told reporters.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Florida withholds school officials' pay over mask mandates

Florida is escalating the battle over masks in schools by taking aim at administrators, with the state's Department of Education on Monday saying it is withholding pay for school board members in two districts that are requiring facial coverings. The move comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suffered a court...
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy