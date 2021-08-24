Theater magic lets your imagination run wild with The 39 Steps

The Cumberland County Playhouse packed adventure, laughs, and a few hundred costume changes in its new production of “The 39 Steps,” now showing in the Adventure Theatre. Richard Hannay, played by Britt Hancock, is living the life of a bachelor in 1935 London. A trip to the theater draws him into a story of international espionage when secret agent Annabella Schmidt, played by Hannah Hays, asks for his help. When she is found dead the next morning, Hannay is accused and must complete her mission to clear his name.