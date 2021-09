With COVID-19 cases spiking in Texas, officials in Austin-Travis County requested state funding to set up an overflow site for patients who need hospital care but weren’t in the ICU. But the Texas Department of State and Health Services rejected the request, saying they wanted to instead focus more on providing adequate hospital staffing. “What we have found is that it is better to care for people who need hospital-level care in the hospital. We want to maximize that before we move to other types of facilities,” department spokesman Chris Van Deusen told the Austin American-Statesman.