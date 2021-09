Molly Shannon is notorious for her comedic chops, but last night on The Tonight Show, she proved she has dramatic mettle to match. Shannon, who first came to prominence on Saturday Night Live and Seinfeld, has long been thought of as a comedic actress. Before 2007, nearly all of her performances had been comedic, including her appearances on Will & Grace and Sex and the City. However, after starring alongside Laura Dern in Mike White's comedy-drama Year of the Dog, she began to pivot into more serious roles. These included Eileen in Mike White's show Enlightened (again starring Laura Dern), Diane in HBO's Divorce, and Cynthia Grimes in Netflix's Private Life.