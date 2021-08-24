Veteran voice actor named Marietta College’s 2021-22 Schwartz Leader-in-Residence

John DeMita, a seasoned voice actor, as well as a screen and stage actor and director, will serve as the 2021-22 Schwartz Leader-In-Residence at Marietta College. The Los Angeles-based actor and director will be on campus Thursday, August 26th, and Friday, August 27th, to meet with students and launch the program. There will also be, “An Evening with John DeMita,” at 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 27th, in the Alma McDonough Auditorium. This event is free and open to the public (masks are required and must be worn correctly).