Soccer star Christen Press signs historic deal with Los Angeles women's pro team

By far, the most talked about person in the whole Olympics was Simone Biles of the United States. Biles, considered by many to be the greatest women’s gymnast of all-time, decided to withdraw from the finals of the individual all-around competition as well as the vault, uneven bars and floor finals. Biles stated that she was dealing with a little bit of the “twisties.” The twisties is when a gymnast is no longer able to do a skill that they have done a thousand times. Since your body won’t cooperate, your brain loses track of where you are in the air. A gymnast won’t find out where they are until they hit the ground. The twisties is like the yips in baseball. A player forgets how to throw a baseball, even though they have been doing it their entire lives; however, when you get the twisties in gymnastics, you could severely get hurt. Biles would eventually pull herself from competition after she scored a 13.766 on beam in the team finals.