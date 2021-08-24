Cancel
Soccer star Christen Press signs historic deal with Los Angeles women's pro team

By Scott Stump
TODAY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. soccer star Christen Press is having a historic homecoming in Los Angeles. The national team star is returning to her hometown as the first signing in the history of the expansion Angel City FC of the National Women's Soccer League, which was announced on Monday. "Dream come true to...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

