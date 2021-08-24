Cancel
Panthers, Robby Anderson Agree to Contract Extension

By Schuyler Callihan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Panthers have agreed to a contract extension with wide receiver Robby Anderson, according to multiple reports. The deal is worth $29.5 million over two years, keeping him in Carolina through the 2023 season. Anderson signed a two-year deal with the Panthers last offseason after spending the first four...

