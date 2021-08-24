Carry on, my weary one: Persevering in the aftermath
Back in January of this year, I was rotating through the thoracic surgery service while COVID-19 surged like a tsunami through our nation. The restricted unit of COVID patients hid behind closed double doors, posters plastered on the walls outside with red stop signs reminding all health care workers to wear the proper PPE. Since the beginning of the pandemic, I saved each mask I was given in a Ziploc bag, fearing the day our rural Texas hospital would finally run out of N95s. That day never came, but we were in the ‘red’ for weeks.www.kevinmd.com
