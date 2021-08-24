Pruett's cooldown lap: WWTR
Josef Newgarden needed to win to keep his title hopes alive, and he did. Alex Palou needed to avoid drama and finish ahead of Pato O’Ward, and he did not. With one mindless move by Rinus VeeKay at World Wide Technology Raceway, the wildest NTT IndyCar Series season in many years actually managed to get wilder. O’Ward took control of the championship, Palou suffered his worst back-to-back finishes of his young IndyCar career, Newgarden came alive in his quest for a third IndyCar crown, and Scott Dixon fell far enough in the standings to need big help if he’s going to earn title No. 7.racer.com
