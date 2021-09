RENT – 25th Anniversary. For a quarter of a century, RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon has become more than a musical – it’s a cultural touchstone and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT’s 25th Anniversary “Farewell Season of Love” is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production – so don’t miss it!