Comparisons between the evacuations of the embassies in Saigon and Kabul are unavoidable and the CH-46 was there for both historic operations. A striking photo of a CH-46E Sea Knight flying over the roof of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul this week occasioned immediate visual and emotional parallels with the Fall of Saigon, nearly fifty years ago. It turns out that the images and helicopters are not only similar, but they possibly involve some of the same aircraft that flew in Operation Frequent Wind, the mission to evacuate Americans and others from Saigon at the end of the conflict in Vietnam in 1975. Regardless of if this is the case, it is amazing that the CH-46 is still doing this type of mission nearly half a century after Saigon fell and years after the U.S. military officially retired the type from service.