L. Hoyt Griffith of West Plains, MO, age 91 years, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on August 21, 2021. He was born on December 25, 1929 in Chattanooga, TN, and was married for 69 years to Ruth Griffith ("his Ruthie"). They met while both were serving in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt and Nellie Griffith, his sister, Marie McDowell, and his sister Betty Ball and her husband, Ray, all of Tennessee.