Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Plains, MO

L. Hoyt Griffith

howellcountynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL. Hoyt Griffith of West Plains, MO, age 91 years, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on August 21, 2021. He was born on December 25, 1929 in Chattanooga, TN, and was married for 69 years to Ruth Griffith ("his Ruthie"). They met while both were serving in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt and Nellie Griffith, his sister, Marie McDowell, and his sister Betty Ball and her husband, Ray, all of Tennessee.

www.howellcountynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Plains, MO
State
Kansas State
City
Florida, MO
City
Springfield, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
West Plains, MO
Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Griffith Park#The Air Force#The Navy Reserve#S Sgt#Radio Traffic#Nsa#Ge#Ibm#Bank Holding Company#Wells Fargo#The U S Census#Meredith#State College#Franklin Heights Church#First Baptist Church#Gideons International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Gusty winds, bone-dry conditions fuel California fire near Lake Tahoe

CARSON CITY, Nev., Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gusty winds and bone-dry conditions challenged firefighters on Wednesday as they tried to slow the spread of a raging wildfire that threatened homes and businesses near Lake Tahoe, a popular resort destination in California's Sierra Nevada range. The Caldor fire, burning since mid-August...

Comments / 0

Community Policy