You've seen Hovland's new irons – but what are they? Ping can finally reveal all

By Hannah Holden
nationalclubgolfer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll have seen these in Viktor Hovland’s bag recently as a prototype iron, but now we can get a closer look at the all-new Ping i59 model. Well, I think we can all agree these are some seriously good looking irons! They need to be seen in person to be fully admired. Ping have done a really great job with the shaping here and I really like the sharp, blade-like lines in the back of the club head.

MusicGolf.com

FIRST LOOK: Ping’s i59 is the ‘next big thing’ in iron design

The iBlade enjoyed an unprecedented five-year run in Ping’s iron rotation. Five years. If you know anything about yearly product cycles, that’s some serious staying power. A mainstay on Tour and a popular option for a wide range of handicaps — due to its playable profile and perimeter weighting — there really wasn’t a reason to mess with success.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Ping i59 Irons Revealed

Since 2016 the iBlade has represented Ping’s compact cavity back iron for the better player and so its replacement has been long overdue. Step up the new i59, a three-piece forged iron that has already made its way into may tour players bags including Viktor Hovland and Johannes Veerman, who won the Czech Masters on Sunday with a full set in the bag.
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Ping Unveils i59 Irons, Creates More Speculation

Ever since photos surfaced in May of new irons in the bag of Viktor Hovland and a couple of other Ping staffers on the PGA and European tours, the release of the company’s i59 iron model has been anticipated by Ping enthusiasts and curious golf equipment watchers. Ping’s announcement on...
GolfGolfWRX

Ping launches new i59 irons

Ping has finally, officially unveiled its iBlade successor: New i59 irons, which we first spotted on tour in May, and which GolfWRXers have been discussing in the forums for months. Ping i59 irons feature a thinner sole, an aluminum insert, and a Hydropearl 2.0 finish, among other elements, differentiating them from the five-year-old iBlades.
