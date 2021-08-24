You've seen Hovland's new irons – but what are they? Ping can finally reveal all

Even in an age of ultra-thin cases and skins, some consumers still prefer to use their phones in their naked glory. That, in turn, means having to decide on a color you will live with for more than a few years, presuming the phone lasts that long. Since manufacturers ship only a limited set of colors that may vary by market, some color options are rarer or might not even exist at all. A pure white OnePlus 9 Pro, for example, it a literal one-of-a-kind, and OnePlus is cruelly teasing the existence of a smartphone that you may never be able to get your hands on.