You've seen Hovland's new irons – but what are they? Ping can finally reveal all
You’ll have seen these in Viktor Hovland’s bag recently as a prototype iron, but now we can get a closer look at the all-new Ping i59 model. Well, I think we can all agree these are some seriously good looking irons! They need to be seen in person to be fully admired. Ping have done a really great job with the shaping here and I really like the sharp, blade-like lines in the back of the club head.www.nationalclubgolfer.com
