As one of the most scenic waterfalls in Arkansas, Tunnel Cave Falls is a pristine paradise worth adding to your itinerary when you’re near the small community of Compton. In order to reach Tunnel Cave Falls, you’ll need to hike the Indian Creek Trail. Although this hike is rated hard and over five miles, you’ll realize that each step was worth it when you reach the jaw dropping scenery at Tunnel Cave Falls. And, along with enjoying the breathtaking views of the 31-foot waterfalls, take time to explore and climb parts of the trail leading to Tunnel Cave Falls.