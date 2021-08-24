Cancel
Cortland County, NY

Coronavirus briefs 8/24

cortlandstandard.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCortland County reported 43 new cases of COVID 19 on Monday, its first release of data since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,869. Tompkins and Cayuga counties reported 35 new cases Monday. The number of people who have contracted the virus increased to 16,577 across Cortland, Tompkins and Cayuga counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. One new death was reported, the number who have died from the virus increased to 215.

cortlandstandard.net

Comments / 0

