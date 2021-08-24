Coronavirus briefs 8/24

Cortland County reported 43 new cases of COVID 19 on Monday, its first release of data since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,869. Tompkins and Cayuga counties reported 35 new cases Monday. The number of people who have contracted the virus increased to 16,577 across Cortland, Tompkins and Cayuga counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. One new death was reported, the number who have died from the virus increased to 215.